New Fire and Rescue chief for Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council has welcomed its new Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Kieran Amos.

Mr Amos formally took on the role succeeding Andy Hickmott who retired after 30 years’ service.

He was formerly the assistant CFO for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and brings with him over 29 years’ experience in a range of roles, from the then Surrey Fire Brigade, before rising through the ranks and being seconded into the new dimension programme, where he supported the development and roll-out of Fire and Rescue Services National Resilience capabilities.

He was then seconded back as the national CBRN Detection, Identification and Monitoring (DIM) lead.

In this capacity, he was also the national Military Technical Response Force liaison and involved in the fire service’s national preparation and delivery arrangements of the London 2012 Torch Relay and Olympic Games.

Mr Amos became the first joint emergency services interoperability principles senior user for fire and rescue services and then moved to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, initially as an area manager, then as West Sussex County Council director of operations and assistant CFO, with responsibilities for all aspects of prevention, protection and response.

Warwickshire County Council’s chief executive Monica Fogarty said: “I am pleased to welcome Kieran to Warwickshire. He is a well-respected and experienced fire and rescue professional, and brings with him a wealth of knowledge, experience and operational leadership.”