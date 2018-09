A new dessert cafe is opening in Leamington.

Creams, a chain which serves waffles, ice cream sundaes, gelato and crepes is due to open soon in the Regent Court shopping area.

Creams in the Regent Court shopping area.

There are a number of ‘Creams’ stores across the UK including in Coventry and Birmingham.

Work is still taking place inside the cafe but according to their Facebook Page it is due to open soon but an exact date has not been given.

