New community sports facilities at Warwick University opening soon

New sports facilities being built at the University of Warwick for community use are just three months away from opening.

The new Sport and Wellness Hub, which is being constructed by Wilmott Dixon, is part of a £49 million investment in the new centre and associated sports and physical activity facilities at the university.

The new swimming pool is taking shape

It will open in April and give the university one of the top sports centres in the UK, with all facilities available for community use.

New photos released reveal the 12-lane, 25-metre swimming pool, alongside new state-of-the-art climbing facilities which include bouldering walls and speed climbing walls.

Progress on the six-glass backed squash courts can also be seen, while the 12-court sports hall is also shown, complete with new flooring.

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, director of sport and active communities at the University of Warwick, said: “We are now only three months away from opening the doors of our new Sports and Wellness Hub to the public and the centre is starting to take shape.

New climbing walls are being installed

“There is significant progress every week now, as the building is transformed into a state-of-the-art sports and fitness provision for Coventry and Warwickshire.

“We have now released details of available membership packages, for students, staff and the general public, and are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the new hub in April.”

Anyone wishing to book a tour of the new facilities or look at membership options should visit the university's website

A 12-court sports hall is being built