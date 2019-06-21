Motorcyclist dies after crash in Loxley

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Loxley this morning (Friday).

The motorcyclists, who was a man, died after a collision between a motorbike and a car.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Ettington Road in Loxley at 10.49am and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to discover a man, the motorcyclist, in cardiac arrest.

“Bystanders were already performing CPR which ambulance staff continued, as well as administering advanced life support.

“However, sadly it became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the car, a woman, was assessed and discharged at the scene with no injuries.”