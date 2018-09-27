More than 60 knives handed in to Leamington police as part of surrender campaign

More than 60 knives and bladed weapons have been handed in at Leamington Police Station as part of a week-long national awareness campaign.

Five large ‘zombie’ knives, four hunting knives and a large ornate machete were among the weapons surrendered at the station during The Save a Life, Surrender Your Knife campaign which was part of the national Operation Sceptre which Warwickshire Police have been taking part in.

More than 60 knives and bladed weapons were handed in at Leamington police station during the surrender campaign

Sgt Allison Wiggin from the South Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We have collected 63 blades in Leamington over the course of the week-long surrender, which is extremely positive.

“I would like to thank the public for handing in their unwanted knives.

“This campaign demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring Warwickshire remains a safe place to live, work and visit.”

During the campaign, those surrendering knives were not required to give any personal details and will not face prosecution for carrying them.

However, the force will carry out an investigation and seek to prosecute if they believe a knife has been used to commit a criminal offence.

Throughout the campaign, local policing teams ran events raising awareness of the dangers of knife crime.

They also maintained a zero-tolerance approach to people carrying knives.

Officers show no leniency to anyone stopped and found to be in possession of a knife.

Chief Supt David Gardner said: “Although knife crime is rare in Warwickshire, when it happens it can have a devastating effect on people’s lives and one incident of knife crime is one too many.

“Knife crime not only impacts upon victims but also their family, friends, and the wider community.”

Knife surrender bins were also located at Rugby, Stratford and Nuneaton police stations.