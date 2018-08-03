Members of Long Itchington WI have a go at house building

Members of Long Itchington Women’s Institute recently had a hands-on experience of house building at a special event hosted by David Wilson Homes at its local Spinney Fields development.

Four members from the WI group visited the Stockton Road development to try their hand at a variety of practical skills, whilst learning the ins and outs of the construction industry from the experienced site team.

Those attending the ‘Have a Go Day’ were able to get a supervised taste of bricklaying and painting, in addition to tutorials on plumbing, electrics and general site safety with the five star developer.

This visit was part of David Wilson Homes’ outreach within the communities in which it builds, involving local groups in its projects to provide educational and enjoyable experiences on site.

Anna Grinonneau, a committee member attending the ‘Have a Go Day’, said: “We had an excellent and informative session and we were really appreciative of the time David Wilson Homes took to explain the whole construction process, answering all of our many and very diverse questions.”

In addition to gaining an active experience with experts in the industry, the group were given a tour of a show home and the award-winning wildlife friendly garden at Spinney Fields.

John Fitzgerald, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Hosting events such as these provides us with an opportunity to include the local community in our projects with construction tutorials.

“We offer a variety of enlightening experiences across our developments and we were pleased the ladies from Long Itchington Women’s Institute could join us on this occasion.

“We hope the ladies in attendance at Spinney Fields enjoyed their experience and took away some valuable information from our site team.”

