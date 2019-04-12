Man calls 999 because his 'expensive' shoe got stuck on a Leamington roof, gets angry when he is told it is not an emergency

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service have expressed their frustration after receiving a 999 call last night, April 11, over a trainer stuck on a roof on Leamington's Parade.

A spokesperson took to the service's Facebook page, they said: "We receive many calls in our fire control to deal with emergencies, from fires and road traffic collisions to major incidents.

"However last night we received a call from a young man who had somehow got his trainer stuck on a roof in the Parade in Leamington.

"After he was informed that we do not class this as a life risk incident, he got quite irate.

"It's a little frustrating that we need to clarify that retrieving someone's trainer from a roof is not a life risk incident, regardless of how expensive you say it is."