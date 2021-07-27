Main road between Leamington and Southam is set to be reopened by HS2 at the end of the month
Part of the the A425 in Southam has been closed since late October 2020 while work on the HS2 high-speed rail line has been taking place.
HS2 has announced that it will re-open the A425 Leamington Road on Saturday (July 31) pending a final safety inspection.
HS2 had announced in April that the work would take up to a year longer than it had originally intended only to then 'go back to its original plan' with this re-opening taking place as scheduled.
When the road closure was announced in October 2020 there was considerable anger and concern over impact it would have on Southam, nearby villages and Leamington as well and residents and commuters have been desperate for the route to reopen as soon as possible with calls even being made for a relief road to be built.