Magistrate’s court listings for Leamington and surrounding area

The following cases have all recently been heard at Leamington Magistrates Court at the Warwickshire Justice Centre.

Dmytro Stasyuk, 22, of Old Warwick Road, Leamington, was given a community order with 170 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £600 compensation and £220 costs for assault.

Andrew Mole, 25, of Farrington Close, Wellesbourne, was fined £384 and ordered to pay £150 compensation and £173 costs for criminal damage.

Gordon Richard Warwick, 28 of Kempton Drive, was fined £500 and ordered to pay £215 costs for possession of cocaine, resisting an police officer in the execution of their duty, failing to stop when required to do so by a police officer and riding a bicycle without due care and attention.

Anthony Adalph Ruddock, 61, of Hampton Street, Warwick, was given a community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work , a restraining order and was also ordered to pay £150 compensation and £485 costs for assault and threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Craig Neil Russell, 32, of Linden Close, Warwick, was given a community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work, banned from driving for 26 weeks and ordered to pay £220 costs for drink driving.

Mark Leslie Price, 39 of Shrubland Street, Leamington, was jailed for four months, banned from driving for 38 months and ordered to pay £29.87 compensation and £115 costs for theft, drink driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to surrender to custody.

Laszlo George Kovacs, 56, of Tower Street, Leamington, was discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay £20 costs for causing harassment, alarm or distress.

George Moore, 21, of Emscote Road, Warwick, was given a community order with a curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement, given a three-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £220 costs for sexually touching a woman aged over 16 without her consent and for assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty.