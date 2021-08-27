Live: Huge fire over Leamington and Warwick - what we know so far

Emergency services are still at the scene dealing with a huge fire at the Tachbrook Park Industrial Estate, between Leamington and Warwick.

The exact location of the fire been officially announced but people in many businesses and properties in the area have been evacuated.

Here are the updates as we get them:

Road closures are currently in place. Emergency services are advising people to keep windows and doors closed and stay away from the area.

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "Warwickshire Fire are dealing with a large building fire in the Leamington area. Local residents advised to keep doors and windows closed and a minimum 100 metres away from the incident."

