Leamington residents demand judicial review against district council's HQ move plan

CGI of the aerial view of Warwick District Council's new headquarters
A group of residents has written to Warwick District Council to demand a judicial review of its controversial plans to move its headquarters to the site of the ailing Covent Garden car park in Leamington.

They are arguing that the entire scheme - which involves the council selling its Riverside House headquarters in Milverton Hill so it can make way for a housing estate and then building new offices, luxury apartments and a new car park with increased spaces on the Covent Garden site - is "seriously flawed" and "should not have been approved by planners in January".

