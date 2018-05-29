Leamington residents demand judicial review against district council's HQ move plan

A group of residents has written to Warwick District Council to demand a judicial review of its controversial plans to move its headquarters to the site of the ailing Covent Garden car park in Leamington.

They are arguing that the entire scheme - which involves the council selling its Riverside House headquarters in Milverton Hill so it can make way for a housing estate and then building new offices, luxury apartments and a new car park with increased spaces on the Covent Garden site - is "seriously flawed" and "should not have been approved by planners in January".

More to follow.

.