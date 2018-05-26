Leamington man on the home stretch for his 56 challenges

A fundraiser from Leamington is on the home stretch for his 56 challenges to help raise awareness for the homeless.

Steve Atherton, who now lives in Warwick, is taking on the challenges for the year that he is 56.

He is hoping that by taking on the challenges he will raise awareness about the homelessness issue in the Warwick district. During the year he has also been raising money for Leamington-based charity Helping Hands and the national homeless charity Shelter.

Since May 30 last year Steve has taken on a range of challenges including: running with 56 different people, tackling roller coasters, driving a tank and running the London Marathon.

Steve will reach the end of his year of challenges on May 30 and with the final few days remaining the pressure is on for him to complete his list.

He said: “I am overwhelmed by the support and there are just a handful of challenges are left to complete.

“Following a very hot afternoon in the now legendary ketchup outfit completing the London Marathon and making a colourful spectacle at the recent Colour Splash Dash in Coventry, I am now looking forward to taking to the streets of Birmingham with the 56 Not Out team in the annual Pride parade and festival.

“I have now also chosen to give one third of the money raised on the day to the Albert Kennedy Trust, a great charity who work with the LGBT homeless youth, some of which find themselves on the streets solely because they are LGBT.”

Steve’s challenge year concludes with a fire walk on Steve’s birthday (May 30).

To donate to Steve’s fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/teams/56notout