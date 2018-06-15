Leamington hosts finish of third stage on Womens Cycling Tour

Elite international cyclists have finished the latest stage of their tour competition in Leamington town centre today.

Hundreds of people gathered in Newbold Terrace at the finish line of the OVO Women’s Tour to cheer on the cyclists as they completed the 93-mile Stage Three of the competition which started in Atherstone earlier today.

This was the second time that Leamington has hosted the finish of a stage of the tour after the finish line was set up outside the town hall in the Parade last year.

And cycling fans and enthusiasts from in and around the town are hoping the this will become an annual event for Leamington.Russ Otway from Stockton cycles up to 5,000 miles each year on his bicycle - having at one time cycled 25 miles to work and back each day - and also takes photos of various international cycling events as a hobby.

He said: “I was always into cycling as a kid but the draw has always been there and I enjoy the sport.

”It’s crazy seeing events like this because we cyclists use and app called Strava and when you compare to how you could perform in each segments of a stage like this to the competitors in these events because you feel deflated but you also very impressed.

“I’m looking forward to the men’s event coming in September now.”Steve Seager, of Coventry, attended the event with his 17-month-old grandson Burton and his wife Chris.He gets out on his bicycle between 25 and 30 miles three times a week and follows the sport.

He said: “The finish line is better positioned this year and it’s a great day for it.

”It’s really nice to see people coming out to support the riders.

“It’s extremely tough what these cyclists have to do, especially considering they have to do it day after day.

The route for the stage went through New Arley, Kenilworth, Warwick, Moreton Morrell, Ettington, Shipston on Stour, Kineton, Fenny Compton and Southam.

The stage was won by Australian cyclist Sarah Roy of the Mitchelton Scott team. Italian cyclist Elisa Longo Borghini of the Wiggle High5 team, was crowned Queen of the Mountains for the stage.Dani Rowe, of the Waowdeals Pro Cycling team, received the Adams Best British Rider jersey for the stage.

And American Coryn Rivera, of team Sunweb, retained the OVO Energy Green Jersey for being the tour leader along with receiving the Eisberg Sprints Jersey and the Breast Cancer Care Points Jersey. Road closures will remain in place in parts of the town centre until 8pm today.

