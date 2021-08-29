Leamington fire update: Police reopen some roads around fire site

Police have reopened some round around the fire site in Leamington.

The massive blaze, which started on Friday (August 27) and involved the Leeson Polyurethenes Ltd premises, prompted homes and business to be evacuated and many roads around the area to be closed off.

Now police have reopened some of the roads near to the site of the fire.

Smoke from the Leamington fire could be seen for miles around. Photo supplied

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "We are pleased to advise that roads in Queensway have now reopened.

"This includes the junctions with Kingsway and Tachbrook Road, therefore businesses in this area, including McDonalds and Aldi, will now be accessible by car.

"Road closures on Juno Drive and Hermes Close are likely to remain until the end of the Bank Holiday.

"Fire and Rescue Services are yet to confirm when vehicles on Hermes Close can be collected by their owners.

"Our officers will be on hand to manage this process and more information will follow.

"We are advised that debris on these vehicles will subsequently need to be removed using a jet or machine wash to avoid any risk of irritation to the skin.