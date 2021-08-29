Leamington fire update: new advice issued concerning clean-up following Leamington fire

New advice had been issued about the clean-up operation in and around Leamington after the major fire.

On Friday (August 27) there was a huge blaze which involved the Leeson Polyurethenes Ltd premises in Juno Drive

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around and it also prompted homes and business to be evacuated and many roads around the area to be closed off.

Residents have been reporting fallen debris across Leamington and Warwick. Photo supplied

Warwickshire Police have now issues advice about what people can do in terms of cleaning up any debris they find from the fire.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "Following consultation with key partner agencies including Public Health England, we are now able to provide updated advice concerning the removal of fallen debris following the fire in Juno Drive, Leamington.

"Contractors continue to do their best to clean-up the fall-out, however given the size of the area affected, they cannot get everywhere.

"Members of the public are now being asked to assist by safely removing debris from their homes and property.

"We understand that fallen debris from the fire has been a cause of concern within the community.

"Please be assured that we are not aware of any reports of serious ill-effects and all indications are that the substances are not hazardous to health.

"However, given the nature of the fire, there may be a potential risk of irritation and it is therefore sensible to take precautions when attempting to remove and dispose of debris."

The advice issued is as follows to:

~ Wear gloves and a surgical face mask (COVID protection type), use eye protection and cover skin.

~ Collect debris, double bag it and dispose of it as normal.

~ Should dust or debris come in contact with your skin, wash it off in the shower.

~ For vehicles, use a dampened cloth to wipe off any dust, double bag the cloths and dispose of them as normal. You can also hand wash using a cloth and bucket of water or make use of an automated machine wash. Jet washes should be avoided.