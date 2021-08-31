Leamington fire update: Man still missing - site still too dangerous to access

A man is still missing after Friday's major fire in Leamington.

In today's (Tuesday's) briefing on the incident in Juno Drive, officers said the person is still unaccounted for and they are continuing to provide support to that person’s family.

They also said that it the site is still not safe for anyone to access and that some businesses nearby remain closed.

The huge blaze at the Leeson Polyurethenes Ltd premises in Juno Drive. Photo by Nicholas Fisher.

On Friday (August 27) there was a huge blaze at the Leeson Polyurethenes Ltd premises in Juno Drive.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around and it also prompted homes and business to be evacuated and many roads around the area to be closed off.

Talking today (Tuesday), Det Supt Jon Marsden from Warwickshire Police said: “The fire and police services today remain at the site of Friday’s significant fire in Juno Drive, Leamington, and expect to be there for some time to come.

“It is still not safe for anyone to access the site and it is expected to be a number of days before any further investigations can get underway. Those investigations could then take a number of weeks to complete.

“At this time, a number of businesses neighbouring the effected building remain closed, and all of the agencies involved in the response are working together to ensure that those firms will be able to return to normal as soon as it is safe for them to do so.

“One person remains unaccounted for at this time and we continue to provide support to that person’s family.

“Warwickshire Police continues to work with a range of partners in the response to the incident, and we are all grateful for the continued co-operation and patience of people in the area.”

Warwickshire Police has received information from Public Health England (PHE) following the results of their tests to soot and materials emitted from the fire.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "We are pleased to advise that the residue, which has fallen widely within the area, is not considered hazardous to health. The vast majority will be remnants of the Leeson building and its contents.

"Although toxins or contaminates from plastics will have been eliminated as they burnt, PHE have cautioned that any particles, ash and soot included, can be an irritant. Therefore precautions should still be taken when dealing with soot and debris."

PHE’s advice is to:

- Remove small areas of fine debris/soot wearing rubber gloves, wiping the surface with a dry cloth. A damp cloth can then be used to remove any remaining remnants. The waste, including gloves, should then be bagged and binned. Hands should be washed

- Care should be taken when clearing large and sharp debris. Wear rubber gloves and bag and bin the waste

- Soot can be safely washed off vehicles and outdoor furniture by using a fine water spray

- Fruits and vegetables grown in the garden should be washed and peeled before they are consumed