Leamington coffee bar will feature on Channel 5

A Leamington eaterie and store was the backdrop for the filming of a segment on mobile gaming devices for Channel 5’s The Gadget Show.

The programme makers visited Bluebasil Coffee Bar and Vintage Store, with resident games expert Jordan Webber, who is also a Leamington native.

The crew were at Bluebasil for three hours filming what will become a two-minute segment within the show due to air on May 10 at 7pm. According to Jordan, Bluebasil was chosen as the destination for filming because of its cool and funky vintage décor. Bluebasil, on Bath Street in old town Leamington Spa, is one of the town’s newer independent businesses, opening last May.

It’s a coffee bar rather than a café and serves an array of hot and cold drinks as well as savoury food and a lovely selection of cakes. It is also a vintage store with ever-changing array of unique vintage finds and vintage inspired homewares and gifts.

Owner Nikki Taylor, was thrilled to be chosen as the destination for filming and ensured the crew were well looked after with a constant supply of coffee and tea.

Nikki said: “It was lovely as an independent business to host Jordan and her film crew, a fun experience to watch how parts of the show are put together."

The crew also went away with a box of her famous Bluebasil Brownies, which are produced onsite and have been sold online and delivered nationwide for the last nine years (www.bluebasilbrownies.co.uk).

The episode that was filmed at Bluebasil, looks at gaming devices which are suitable for being used on the go. The episode will air on Friday May 10 at 7pm on Channel 5.