Kenilworth's the Abbey Barn Museum open for final weekend of Heritage Open Days

Kenilworth's The Abbey Barn Museum and Heritage Centre in Abbey Fields will be open for the final weekend of the Heritage Open Days.

The museum is open Saturday September 21 and Sunday September 22 from 2.30 to 4.30pm.

A guided tour at the Abbey ruins in Abbey Fields in Kenilworth

Admission is free.

This year marks the 900th anniversary of the founding of the abbey.

For more details on the Abbey and its 900 years see the following link for the feature published by KWN in August.

As part of the Heritage Open Days officials with the Kenilworth History & Archaeology Society, who run the museum, hosted guided tours of the Abbey ruins last weekend.

Chairman of Warwick District Council Cllr George Illingworth, presenting Jan Cooper, the Chair of the Kenilworth History & Archaeology Society, with the Heritage'Open Days Certificate.

The Heritage Open Days is an annual celebration of England's architecture and culture that allows visitors access to historical landmarks.

Jan Cooper, with the Kenilworth History & Archaeology Society, said: Both guided walks were well attended and engendered much interest in the history and archaeology of the medieval Priory/Abbey which was originally founded in 1119."