Kenilworth's MP criticises 'frustrating' Kenilworth Station project after several delays

The MP for Kenilworth and Southam has criticised the Kenilworth Station project, saying the delays to it have been 'immensely frustrating'.

Jeremy Wright MP hosted a meeting on Friday March 23 to see what could be done to get services running. Warwickshire County Council, consultants SLC Rail, Network Rail and West Midlands Trains were all present.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mr Wright said: "It was no easy task to ensure all the relevant agencies did what was necessary to make the re-opening of Kenilworth Station feasible, or to obtain central government money to help pay for it, but this was achieved some years ago.

"I have to say I had assumed that no further intervention from me would be needed to ensure the station actually opened and my constituents could begin to board trains there.

"The delays to the station's opening date have been immensely frustrating and in the longer term there are questions to be asked about the way this project has been managed. The priority now though must be to get the station operational.

"I made very clear my expectations and those of my constituents and I expect to hear confirmation that Kenilworth Station will open in the very near future."

The opening of the £13.6 million station has been delayed four times, and currently has no opening date.

When it opens, it will operate an hourly shuttle service between Leamington and Coventry. There will be no service on Sundays.