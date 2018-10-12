Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan vote to shape town's future just over a month away

The referendum on the Kenilworth Neighbourhood plan which could shape the future of the town is just over a month away - and the question to be put to residents has been decided.

Residents will be asked 'Do you want Warwick District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Kenilworth to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?' on Thursday November 15.

If more people vote 'yes' than 'no', the Neighbourhood Plan will be adopted and it will influence planning decisions in the town for several years.

The plan cannot control how much housing is coming to Kenilworth, as that is controlled by Warwick District Council's Local Plan, which was adopted last year.

The final draft of the plan is available to view online.

It says: "This plan addresses the key issues that face the town over the next 20 years. It defines how how development can enhance the town and and what facilities are needed to ensure that Kenilworth continues to be a town we love and we are proud of."

Some of the key policies include supporting 20mph speed limits at new developments, supporting a two-storey car park in Square West or Abbey End as long as electric charging points and bike parking are included, and support for prioritising pedestrians and cyclists on new or changed roads.

The Neighbourhood Plan also aims to make sure Castle Farm remains accessible to the public when the leisure centre is changed and Kenilworth Wardens move there, as well as ensuring nearby roads can accommodate predicted traffic increases.