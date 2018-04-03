Kenilworth man fed up with house being soaked by drivers ploughing through large puddle

A Kenilworth man who lives opposite Kenilworth Station cannot relax in his own home thanks to drivers constantly soaking his house when they plough through a large puddle outside.

Danny White, 38, who has rented a house opposite the station with his partner Jess for almost a year, has tried to get Warwickshire County Council to fix the drainage problem but to no avail.

He said the bad weather over the weekend made the situation worse than ever.

Danny added: “It’s absolutely crazy. You sit down to watch TV and you just hear a wave hitting your house. It’s so annoying when you’re just sitting there.

“You get cars coming round and because it’s such a sharp bend they go straight into the puddle.

“I’ve never seen it as bad as this. If somebody walks past and a car comes round at speed they’re absolutely soaked.”

After a long period of rain, a puddle often forms on the bend of Priory Road next to the station and does not drain away properly.

And because of the sharp bend, drivers do not tend to see the puddle until it is too late, meaning they drive through it at full speed.

Getting out the front door without getting splashed is difficult for Danny, as he does not know when a car is going to come round the corner.

He added: “You can definitely get caught out at the wrong time.”

Danny said the previous tenants were given sandbags by the county council to help deal with the problem, but he felt more should be done.

He said: “It’s not as if warning signs are being put up for drivers. And they can’t go on the other side of the road to avoid it because it’s on a bend.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments on social media saying it’s been like that for a while.

“They (the county council) need to find out what the root cause is. They don’t seem to be doing anything about it.”

Danny said his landlord issued an objection to the planning application for Kenilworth Station, citing the drainage problem that had been ‘ignored for years’.

But Danny said he did not believe the problem was being made worse by the station’s construction.

Despite these issues, Danny said he did not regret moving into the house and liked living there overall.

Warwickshire County Council has been contacted for comment.