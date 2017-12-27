Kenilworth duck race a washout - but mayor’s event at Kenilworth Castle a hit

High water levels in Finham Brook forced Kenilworth Lions’ Boxing Day Duck Race to be postponed yesterday (Tuesday December 26).

Volunteers from organisers Kenilworth Lions could not stand up in the fast-running water, so they decided to call the race off for safety reasons.

Visitors were given the opportunity on Boxing Day morning, to visit the grounds of Kenilworth Castle, free of charge. The morning also offered entertainment by the Chinewrde Morris Dancers, the Coventry Morris Men and also a competition for the best dressed festive dog. NNL-171227-113150009

However, plenty of Kenilworth residents still enjoyed the activities at the mayor’s Boxing Day event in the grounds of Kenilworth Castle held before the planned duck race.

Morris dancing performed by the Chinewrde Morris Dancers and the Coventry Morris Men kept visitors entertained, and dog owners also got in on the fun by taking part with their pets in the ‘Best Dressed Dog Parade’.

The duck race has been rescheduled for New Year’s Day at noon, starting from the same place. Original tickets will still be valid, and more can be bought on the day. All money raised will go towards Kenilworth Lions.

