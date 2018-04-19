Kenilworth Carnival organisers hosting drop-in session next week

Organisers of this years Kenilworth Carnival will be hosting a drop-in session next week to answer people's questions and give advice on how to build floats.

The event will be held at Kenilworth's Holiday Inn on Wednesday April 25, from 7 to 8.30pm.

The Carnival itself will be held on Saturday June 30, and there are still places available for the procession.

Carnival president Cllr Richard Davies said: "We think that some groups are deterred from entering because they imagine that it’s really difficult and expensive.

"They don’t realise that we provide the float and don’t charge a hire fee.

"Anybody in the town can get involved and take part in the carnival procession because the Carnival belongs to everyone."

Application forms can be downloaded from the Carnival's website.