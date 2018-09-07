IN PICTURES: Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society’s annual show

For the second year running, the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society (WHAS) held its Annual Show in the Court House and Pageant Garden in Warwick during the August Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday.

This year’s show has been heralded a success after around 300 visitors came to see the show, while many more went along to enjoy a family day out.

Exhibits took place in the Court House ballroom, while refreshments, stalls and activities were put on in a marquee and gazebos in Pageant Garden. There was also a plant sale, raffle and tombola, and on Monday, Bar Catalan arranged live music on the lawn.

There were more than 200 entries this year – an increase on entries in 2017. There were 66 categories including floral art, flowers, vegetables and household produce, with ten separate categories specifically for children under seven and seven to 11 age groups. Trophies were awarded by the Mayor of Warwick, Richard Eddy.

The winner for the most points awarded in the show was Debbie Humpherson of Wootton Wawen Allotments with 84 points, followed by Brian Kingham, last year’s winner, with 27 points. Debbie won the Silver Challenge Cup for the most points, the Hinton’s Nursery Glass Trophy for the Best Exhibit and the Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian Medal for being the overall winner.

The B.Bastock Member Cup for the most points gained by a WHAS Member was awarded to Jayne Canning, who also won the Waller Rose Bowl for Floral Art entries.

A new group entry class this year for a large and imaginative mixed display, named the WHAS Growers’ Challenge, was won by Wootton Wawen Allotments against competition from Hill Close Gardens and St Mary’s Allotments.

In the children’s classes, Harriett Gleeson achieved four first prizes for the under sevens, while Emily Cleverley, Georgia Cleverley and Rosie Novis succeeded in the seven to 11 classes.

The WHAS would like to thank all the local businesses who gave raffle prizes and are looking forward to next year’s event.