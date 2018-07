Thousands of people headed to Kenilworth yesterday (Sunday July 22) to enjoy this year’s Kenilworth Food Festival.

Visitors were able to sample all kinds of food and drink at the many stalls along Warwick Road.

And several bands entertained the crowds with live music throughout the day.

There were also cooking classes held in Talisman square for children.

The event, organised by CJ’s Events Warwickshire, was the second year the festival came to Kenilworth.