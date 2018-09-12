HS2 to conduct ground surveys in Burton Green and Kenilworth

Workers from HS2 will be conducting ground surveys on three sites in Burton Green and Kenilworth later this month.

Several fields off Crackley Lane to the southeast of Warwick University, fields on either side of the Kenilworth Greenway, and fields around Burton Green Village Hall will all be visited by HS2 workers.

The work will start on Monday September 24 on all sites, and will involve taking soil samples and boring holes into fields.

HS2 are expected to finish the work after two weeks in Crackley Lane, four weeks around Burton Green Village Hall, and six weeks in the fields around the Greenway.

Workers are expected to be on the sites from Mondays to Fridays between 8am and 6pm.

Nearby residents have been warned to expect low levels of noise from machinery and to see temporary structures such as fencing installed.