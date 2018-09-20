History group’s new book lists Leamington’s 100 most significant buildings

Historians in Leamington have published a book which lists and describes 100 of the town’s most significant buildings.

Members of the Leamington History Group will launch Royal Leamington Spa: A History in 100 Buildings at the group’s History Day at All Saints’ Parish church on Saturday from 10.30am to 4pm.

This book will relate a selected history of the town by telling the story of 100 buildings from their construction to the present day or their date of demolition.

The articles include details of the buildings themselves, the architects and builders of them and some of the people who lived in, or used, them.

Twelve group members worked on the book including Michael Jeffs, who edited the book, Margaret Rushton, Michael Pearson, Peter Coulls and Barry Franklin.

Mr Franklin said: “It took about two-and-a-half years and has definitely been a labour of love. There’s a whole range of sites in it including post war estates, churches, houses, old shops and iconic buildings.

“We had to whittle it down because we had well over 100 buildings on the list at first so we could maybe publish a sequel but we’d need a rest first!”

For more about the book visit http://www.leamingtonhistory.co.uk/