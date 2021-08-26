Here's how you can help a Radford Semele family after a massive fire caused huge damage

Firefighters were at the scene in at Hill Farm last night (Thursday) and this morning to tackle the barn blaze. Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue.

Hundreds of pounds have already been raised for a family in Radford Semele whose farm has been hit by a huge fire.

As we reported earlier, firefighters were at the scene in at Hill Farm last night (Thursday) and this morning to tackle the barn blaze.

The fire has caused huge damage - and this morning (Friday) an online fundraising page has been set up to raise money for the Gibbs family.

The page was set up by two people called Naomi and Vicki, who said: "The Gibbs family lost this years harvest of hay, straw and some of their grain, along with their tractor and all of their trailers and equipment to do their work.

"Horses stables and tack room were also destroyed.

"They as a family do absolutely loads for the village and are an integral part of our community. Let’s support them like they would support us."

A £3,000 target has been put forward - and more than £1,000 has already been raised in the first few hours.

To donate, visit https://uk.gofundme.com/f/help-a-farming-family-after-massive-barn-fire