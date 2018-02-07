Greggs in Kenilworth is ‘best in the west’

Greggs’ branch in Kenilworth has been named the best in the West Midlands in a national competition held by the company.

The shop at Warwick Road beat 435 other shops in the region and received the accolade based on its excellent all round performance during the past 12 months, which includes demonstrating outstanding customer service and excellent shop sales alongside great teamwork.

Now in its eighth year, the competition saw more than 1,760 Greggs shops across the country compete for the title of ‘Best in the UK’.

Shops were awarded points on a monthly basis across a number of categories. Those entering the final rounds of the competition received up to three unannounced visits by regional management teams, as well as CEO Roger Whiteside and retail and people director Roisin Currie, to assess standards.

Shop manager, Lorraine Kessey, said: “I’m absolutely delighted we’ve won! This is a great accomplishment for our team and we’ll continue to do our best in providing an excellent service for our customers.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “This is an incredible achievement by Lorraine and the team.

It’s clear how much they enjoy serving their local community and how committed they are to delivering the highest operational standards consistently.

“This award celebrates the excellent retail standards the team have created, they should all be extremely proud of themselves, just as we are to have them in our business.”