Free coach travel for Wasps fans from Kenilworth and Warwick this weekend

Executive coach firm Zeelo are putting on free shuttle bus services for fans attending Wasps game against Bristol Bears at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry on Sunday (November 11).

Services will run from pickup and drop-off points at Leamington Road in Kenilworth and at Warwick Parkway station.

The services will drop off and pickup outside the ground allowing fans to avoid crowded public transport or parking.

Kickoff is 3pm.

Fans can book by entering the promo code WASPS100 after clicking here.

Tickets are sent straight to user’s phones.

Wasps fans this season also have the opportunity to purchase a season pass and enjoy discounted travel direct to the Ricoh Arena.

The season pass will cover all regular home league games and prices start from £110.

Zeelo uses data to pop-up coach routes that aim to cut travel times by 30 per cent and keep fares low.

All services are run on executive coaches with air-con and a guaranteed seat. Zeelo transports thousands of sports fans to games every week and also run services for fans across the country including Saracens, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

For more information on season passes and tickets for journeys to other Wasps games, fans can click here.