First grants awarded to projects by Kenilworth Lions' new 'Dream Scheme'

The first ever grants from Kenilworth Lions' new 'Dream Scheme' have been given to two local projects.

The Dream Scheme was launched to celebrate fifty years of charitable work by local Lions since the club was founded in 1969.

And two projects have both been given £1,000 by the new scheme in the first set of grants awarded.

Northleigh House School in Warwick has been given the money to provide a new outside wooden building for all sorts of music.

A Lions spokesman said: "The school does amazing work with children and young people, helping them to overcome anxiety and raise self-esteem, and giving them the skills to deal with life in the wider world."

And the TWDA Competition Squad, a group of 19 students from the Whiteman Dance Academy in Kenilworth, has also been awarded a grant.

The students are raising funds to perform at Disneyland Paris and to take part in the parade at the theme park this year.

The Lions spokesman added: "They have already passed the Disney auditions, and now need the funds to turn their dreams into reality."

Groups can still apply for grants from the Dream Scheme. The deadline is Friday March 1.

Details are available on the Kenilworth Lions website or by emailing kenilworthlionsclubdreamscheme@gmail.com.

Application forms can be picked up at the Lions Furniture Store in Farmer Ward Road on Saturday mornings, or at the Kenilworth Centre reception desk on weekday mornings.