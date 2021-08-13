Firefighters tackle blaze in village near Leamington

Firefighters were sent to tackle a blaze that affected vehicles and a property

At around 10.50am this morning (Friday August 13) firefighters from Southam, Leamington and Gaydon were called to a vehicle fire in Harbury.

When the crews arrived they found that a couple of vehicles and the property were fully involved in fire.

A property and nearby vehicles were affected by the fire. Photo by Southam Fire Station

Firefighters used hose-reel jets, breathing apparatus, thermal imaging cameras, ladders and small gear to bring the fire under control.

The crews then remained on seen to spend time damping down and cutting away to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.