Three protest marches against HS2 will be taking place near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth this week- here are the details

Three protest marches against HS2 will be taking place near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth this week.

Three protest marches against HS2 will be taking place near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth this week.

Groups across the country will be meeting on Thursday September 9 to vent their anger against the high speed rail line project, with events taking place in London Euston, Wendover, Aylesbury, Warwickshire and between Lichfield and Wigan.

This is ahead of a debate on Monday September 13 in Parliament with a motion calling for a vote to cancel HS2.

There will be local speakers at the events in Warwickshire. Here are the details of the meeting points for the three protest events:

1. The Kenilworth Clock Tower at 9am - leave about 10am to walk up to the Bailey Bridge.

2. Hilltop Farm shop at CV33 9EL, meet from 9am for a 10am walk to the Long Itchington Compound at the junction of the Fosse Way and Long Itchington Road.

3. The Stag Pub in Offchurch at CV33 9AQ, meet from 9am for a 10am walk to the Long Itchington Compound at the junction of the Fosse Way and Long Itchington Road.

An anti-HS2 spokesperson said: "During these events there will be opportunities to gain more knowledge about HS2 and obtain other information to write to your MP asking them to attend the debate on September 13 and to speak out against HS2.