More work to St Mary's Lands in Warwick gets go ahead

More work to St Mary's Lands in Warwick has been given the go ahead.

On February 6 Warwick District Council’s Executive was given an update by the St Mary’s Lands Working Party in spearheading a number of key projects in and around the open space, which includes the Racecourse, community organisations, sports clubs and businesses.

Among these developments has been the installation, during the summer of a new multi-use perimeter at the racecourse, allowing the public to use the whole 2.5km track outside of race days for walking, cycling or running with full accessibility to those in wheelchairs or with pushchairs.

The scheme has also assisted with the funding for a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) for the neighbouring Racing Club Warwick Football Club. The new artificial playing surface was opened in time for the new football season.

The coming months will also see the completion of a refurbishment of the facilities used by the musical training and performance charity the Warwick Corps of Drums and an upgrade the club house at the Warwick Golf Centre, with new toilets being installed which are available for public use.

Councillors were also given information on the progress of a new cycle route across St Mary’s Lands, which once complete will link Aylesford School with the Woodloes Estate. The Executive also approved the release of additional funding for the cycleway along with further improvements to the main entrance to St Mary’s Lands and the Bread and Meat Close car park.

Councillor Noel Butler, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for business, said: “After many years of planning it’s great to see the St Mary’s Lands Working Party Masterplan of improvements taking shape. It’s very rewarding to see these wonderful facilities and open spaces being opened up for our whole community to enjoy, because of the greatly improved access.”