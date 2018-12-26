Eight year-old Leek Wootton pupil joins the war on plastic

An eight-year-old schoolgirl from Warwick has been doing her bit in the war on plastic.

After learning plastic toothbrushes takes hundreds of years to degrade and that many end up in the landfills and oceans, Lilly Clatworthy wanted to make a difference.

In November Lilly organised a toothbrush swap at her school, All Saints Academy in Leek Wootton, after she discovered bamboo toothbrushes.

After contacting manufacturer Bristle about her swap, the company sent her enough toothbrushes for one for each child in the school.

With the help her friends and teachers Lilly swapped 95 plastic toothbrushes. She also raised £75.95 in donations towards her next Eco plan, which will feed back into environmental awareness and reduction of plastic use at the school and with children’s families with the support of Warwickshire County Council’s recycling team.

Lilly said: “I am so passionate about getting rid of plastic because our oceans are getting coloured in with plastic, and it’s killing the fish, whales, dolphins, and birds that I love. When I’m really old I hope plastic is extinct, because if not there will be no room for any of us to live.

“I think everyone should find different things to use if they can.”

Mr Morris, head teacher at All Saint’s Academy, said: “I am so proud of what Lilly has achieved. She has made

such a positive impact on the school and people’s attitudes to ensuring we look after our environment.

“I know that Lilly will continue this work and I am certain that in years to come I will be reading about Lilly’s

achievements and how she continues to make a difference to the future of this planet. Well Done Lilly.”