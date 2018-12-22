Budbrooke School bids farewell to much-loved staff member after 42 years

A much-loved member of staff at Budbrooke Primary School has now left after seeing generations of children come through the doors.

Pat Golding has been midday supervisor at the school for 42 years and retired from her role on December 21.

As a midday supervisor, Pat ensured that lunchtime ran smoothly, supporting children and monitoring both the lunch hall and playgrounds.

She moved to Bubrooke in October 1970, originally from Hall Green in Birmingham. She moved with her husband Alan, whom she married in 1964.

She has three children (David, Sarah and Lisa) and five grandchildren (Chloe, Ellie, Joseph, Danny and Molly). Danny and Ellie attended Budbrooke Primary during her time as a midday supervisor.

Pat also worked with the local baby clinic for 18 years and weighed the parents of some of the pupils at the school.

Initially Pat was a volunteer for the school, helping the children to learn to cook, before she became a midday supervisor.

Craig Mckee, headteacher at Budbrooke Primary, said: “Come rain or shine Pat has enthusiastically supported the children over the past 42 years to make lifelong friendships and enjoy their free time at school. She won’t like me to admit it, but she’s done this for the parents and even grandparents of the children she cared for.”