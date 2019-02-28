EcoFest event to bring 'environmental focus' to Leamington

A new event celebrating eco-friendly ways of living will take place at the new-look Pump Room Gardens in Leamington in the spring.

EcoFest will offer a range of taster sessions and activities, a choice of vegan and vegetarian foods and a variety of music on the refurbished bandstand.

The event is designed to help individuals and families learn how to make more environmentally friendly and healthy choices whilst exploring their local green spaces and getting more active.

‘Have a go’ activities will be available to help people decrease their carbon footprint and take small steps towards a more environmentally friendly future, while free ‘taster’ sessions to support wellbeing and fitness will include Thai Chi perhaps or Laughter Yoga.

Warwick District Council has been working closely with environmental charity Action 21 to organise the event as part of a National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery Community Fund restoration of the Pump Room Gardens and bandstand.

Work has been underway to improve Leamington’s village green for the community, which has included the detailed restoration of the iconic Victorian Walter McFarlane and Co. bandstand along with landscaping enhancements, lighting and path improvements, new bins, benches and tree planting.

Cllr Andrew Thompson, portfolio holder for health and community protection, said: “EcoFest is a fantastic event for families and those that are looking to take the first steps towards an eco-friendly future.

"It’s an event that’s good for you and good for the planet, so come along and take part in the diverse range of activities, enjoy some tasty vegetarian and vegan food, and see how we can all use less plastic, travel more sustainably and decrease our carbon footprint, while also getting fit and active in our district’s parks.”

John Armstrong from Action 21 added: “EcoFest is a huge step forward from last year’s Eco Fun Day and will be an enormous help in furthering our aims of reducing the environmental impact of our local community and raising awareness of the importance of this.”

For more information about the event visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/ecofest