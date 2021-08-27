Dramatic video and photos capture the moment when explosions ripped into the Leamington sky

These photos by Nicholas Fisher capture the moment when explosions started in today's (Friday's) huge Leamington fire, which we have been reporting on all day.

And the video footage was captured by Konrad Krawczyk.

We have been inundated with photos and videos and would like to thank everyone who sent them into us.

The moment when explosions started in today's (Friday's) huge Leamington fire. Photo by Nicholas Fisher.

The building on fire is Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd. Local businesses and nearby houses have been evacuated.

Residents reported explosion noises from the fire scene.

The mushroom cloud during the huge Leamington fire. Photo by Nicholas Fisher.

