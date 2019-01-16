Display celebrates 50 years of Kenilworth Lions

Voluntary organisation Kenilworth Lions has set up a public display showing how the group has served the town over the last 50 years.

The Lions' display can be seen in funeral directors Henry Ison & Sons in Warwick Road. The Lions created the display as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations, which are taking place throughout 2019.

Lions member John Whitehouse said: “The display includes items from our Furniture Store and Bazaar in Farmer Ward Road, together with posters and other display material illustrating some of our main activities and events every year – the Grand Show in June, the Carol Concert, and the Boxing Day Duck Race.”