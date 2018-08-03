Details of review into Kenilworth Station opening delays revealed

The details of a review into why Kenilworth Station's opening was delayed so many times has been revealed.

In March, Warwickshire County Council announced the formation of a 'Task and Finish Group' to look at what went wrong after the station's opening was pushed back four times to Monday April 30.

The station opened for use on Monday April 30.

A Warwickshire County Council document setting out the group's terms of reference says: "The remit of this task and finish group is to explore what factors influenced the opening date and to identify what lessons can be learnt for future rail projects.

"The review will be successful if improvements can be made to the future design and delivery of rail projects."

Specifically, the review will look at what went wrong with project management, whether problems could have been found in advance, how well different groups like Warwickshire County Council and the Department for Transport worked together, and the social and economic impacts of the delays.

The review will not address how the station was funded.

The county councillors sitting on the group are Cllr Richard Chattaway (Labour), Cllr Alan Cockburn (Conservative), Cllr Bill Gifford (Lib Dem), Cllr Wallace Redford (Conservative), and Cllr Adrian Warwick (Conservative).

Cllr Michael Coker will represent Kenilworth Town Council on the group.

It will be chaired independently by John Bridgeman CBE, a transport expert.

It is hoped the review will be finished this autumn.