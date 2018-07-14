Defibrillator goal for Warwick street party

Residents and visitors in Warwick are being urged to support a street party later this month, which is also being used to help raise funds for a defibrillator.

As Warwick prepares for its annual Folk Festival, the retailers and businesses in Smith Street are getting ready for their own event.

Over the years the Smith Street Party has become a staple part of the Warwick Folk Festival, with the many and varied independent shops, restaurants and businesses coming outside onto the street to join the celebrations, alongside entertainers, craft stalls, street food and a programme of live music until late in the evening.

This year’s event, which is being organised by the Events Team at Warwick District Council, will also see businesses work together to help raise money for a defibrillator on Smith Street.

Maria Denney, owner of the Golden Monkey Tea Co, said: “At this year’s party we are trying to raise money for a defibrillator to be installed on the street. Businesses will be doing a range of things to help raise money as well as having collection jars.

“For example a number of businesses will be having a ‘scone off’ where we will let the public judge them. I will also be doing tea talks outside.

“We are all aiming to collect money together. It is a community party so I reckon we could get plenty of people who think it is a good idea to help us raise the money.”

The traders and businesses on the street will be working towards raising at least £1,500 for the defibrillator and a case for it – but it is hoped that they can raise more so that a number of staff working in Smith Street can undergo training for the equipment.

Stephen Burnett from the café and artisan bakery, Bread&Co, said: “It is the excitement of the businesses on the street which makes this happen.

“They are showcasing themselves and showing their personality and it’s a chance for them to meet their future customers.”

Dilia Scott, owner of The Roebuck Inn in Smith Street, said: “The party is a great thing for the street.

“It only happens once a year but it supports the businesses in Smith Street.

“There is always a lovely atmosphere and it is great to have the community together and supporting the street.

“The town centre gets a lot more events than we do and sometimes we do get forgotten.

“It is such a great event and we need to keep it going.”

Party on Smith Street takes place on July 28 from 10am to 8pm.