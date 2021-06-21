Whitnash driver who crashed into a row of parked cars has been charged with drink driving
He was one of ten people arrested in Warwickshire on suspicion of drink and drug drive offences over the weekend
A driver from Whitnash has been charged with drink driving after a car collided with a row of parked vehicles.
The collision happened at Ragley Hall in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday).
Police confirmed that the 38-year-old man has been charged with drink driving
He was one of ten people arrested in Warwickshire on suspicion of drink and drug drive offences over the weekend.
Other incidents further afield include:
- A 43-year-old man from Gun Hill arrested and charged with drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance after officers reported finding him slumped over the steering wheel of his car in Deepend Road, Nuneaton on Friday evening.
- A 19-year-old man from Bedworth arrested following a collision in Garrett Street, Nuneaton on Saturday evening. He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, taking a motor vehicle without consent and driving while disqualified, and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.
- A 39-year-old man from Rugby arrested and charged with drink driving, driving without a licence, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without a licence and possession of amphetamine. This was after a vehicle collided with a parked car in Bridget Street, Rugby in the early hours of yesterday morning.