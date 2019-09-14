Warwickshire police seize 53 cannabis plants near Stoneleigh

Warwickshire Police have seized 53 cannabis plants after discovering a cannabis farm near Stoneleigh.

Officers with the Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) found the cannabis farm after following up on a report from the public and officers from the Warwick Rural East SNT attended the location on Sunday September 8.

Cannabis Farm Found - Good News Story September 2019

A cannabis farm was found containing 53 plants of varying sizes and maturity.

The set-up was dismantled, and the plants and equipment were seized for destruction.

A spokesperson with the Warwick Rural East SNT said: "We would like to thank members of the public who provide us with valuable information.

"The closure of this cannabis farm has aided the ongoing efforts to keep our communities safe from harm."

To report suspicious activity people can contact Warwickshire Police on 101.

In an emergency or if you believe a crime is in progress, please dial 999.

To report information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org