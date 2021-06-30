Two people arrested on drugs charges after police raid in Leamington
Both have been released under investigation
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:21 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:22 pm
Two people have been arrested on drugs charges after a police raid in Leamington.
Acting on information, Safer Neighbourhood officers in Leamington made the arrests at a home in town yesterday (Tuesday).
Officers said a man has been arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and a woman has been arrested for possession of class A drugs.
Both have been released under investigation.