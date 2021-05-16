'Substantial' number of vehicles stopped in Leamington and Warwick - with one driver caught almost three times over the drink drive limit

A 'substantial' number of vehicles have been stopped by police in Leamington and Warwick today (Sunday) - with one driver being arrested and one car being seized.

The move, run by Safer Neighbourhood Teams, was part of Road Safety Week.

A police spokesperson said the drink driver was stopped in Dormer Place, Leamington, and was almost three times over the limit.

They added: "A substantial amount of vehicles were stopped, educated and warned about a variety of issues.

"20 drivers were advised regarding their speed, two drivers were issued with fixed penalty notices. One female was arrested for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.

"One vehicle was seized under section 59 and issued with two prohibitions.

"We have also been checking tinted windows using specialist equipment, four drivers were instructed to remove their tints. Drivers were warned about loud exhausts and anti social driving."

In one case, a driver with a history of 'anti-social driving', was spotted wheel spinning away from a junction and the driving the wrong side of a 'keep left' bollard in Leamington.

After police seized the vehicle, they said: "Checks of the vehicle's front side windows showed that they only let 16 per cent of light through, rather than the legal 70 per cent, so the vehicle was issued an immediate prohibition.