Residents in Stratford district urged to be vigilant after a spate of burglaries and vehicles being stolen

Residents in the Stratford district are being urged to be vigilant after a spate of burglaries and vehicle being stolen over the last few months.

The most recent incidents took place overnight between September 15 and 16 in Wootton Wawen, Preston Bagot, Hockley Heath, Lapworth and Lowsonford and on Monday (September 20) in Alcester and Morton Bagot.

Warwickshire Police are continuing to investigate the incidents and say officers have been carrying out multiple lines of enquiry across the district.

Police have also issued advice to residents

PC Angharad Hornby said: “Unfortunately we have seen a rise in the number of burglaries and theft from motor vehicle incidents across Stratford district.

“The effect of burglary and theft can be devastating and we would ask residents to remain vigilant at all times.

“Simple steps such as ensuring their windows and doors are kept locked, any valuables remain out of sight, alarms are set and lights are left on if they’re leaving the house – even if it’s just for a short while.

“In terms of vehicles, the same principle applies - always keep them locked, the windows up and don’t leave valuables where thieves can see them.

“We’d also advise people to park their vehicles in a garage where possible, use physical deterrents such as a steering wheel lock and never leave the keys in the ignition - particularly on cold mornings.

“Although they are only small things, it’s key people do everything they can to avoid becoming victims and in turn, stop opportunistic criminals.

“We are doing all we can to locate those responsible, and as part of this, we are looking into a number of lines of enquiry.

“We are aware many people have commented about the issue on social media, however we would ask them to get in touch with us if they spot something that doesn’t seem right.

“If anyone has witnessed any suspicious behaviour in their area please report it to us.

"Please also share this advice with family and friends who may not have access to social media.”