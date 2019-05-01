Quick actions of Kenilworth resident leads to arrest after allotment break-ins

The quick actions of a Kenilworth resident led to an arrest after a number of sheds and outbuildings were broken into at an allotment in the town.

At around 2.50am yesterday morning (Tuesday) people were heard smashing windows and breaking into sheds and outbuildings at Odibourne Allotments near School Lane.

Odibourne Allotments. Photo from Google Street View.

In total three outbuildings were broken into.

A spokesperson from the Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "The vigilance of one resident led to a 999 call with immediate attendance by police leading to an arrest being made in the vicinity within minutes of the call.

"It is not clear at this stage what, if anything, may have been stolen. Enquiries are ongoing."

This refers to incidents 23, 62 and 207 of April 30.

Allotments in the town were also vandalised last night (Tuesday).

At some point overnight people have attacked and ransacked a number of allotment outbuildings at Gypsy Lane Allotments causing criminal damage to a number of plots.

The damage has included forcing and breaking locks, throwing and discarding vegetables around and also smashing up a tractor. It is not clear yet if anything may have been stolen.

This refers to incidents 160,167, 190 and 235 of April 30.

If anyone has any information about the above incidents they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.