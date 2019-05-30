Police warn of bogus caller targeting Cubbington residents

Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team is warning Cubbington residents of suspicious telephone calls being made to addresses in the village.

In in a recent incident at a house in Roxborough Croft on Monday (May 27) an elderly resident received a phone call from a man who stated that he was coming around the following day to check out the residents loft.

There have been several reports of this nature in the last two months.

Warwickshire Police have said: "If you have received calls of this nature they will be scam and a possible plan to commit a distraction burglary.

"Please call 101 and report these calls to the police and trading standards.

"Please pass this information on to elderly friends and family members."