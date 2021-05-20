Police want to speak to this man in relation to an assault on a young girl near Kenilworth
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 2:05 pm
Updated
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 2:06 pm
The suspect fled down an alleyway and has not yet been traced.
The assault happened in Kenilworth Road, Balsall Common at 8.45am on May 5.
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting crime ref 20/522897/21.