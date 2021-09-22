Police thank public for help in finding missing Nuneation man who had connections to Kenilworth and Warwick

Officers said he has been found safe and well

By Kirstie Smith, Reporter
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:26 pm
Police are thanking the public for their help in finding a missing man.

Officers issued the appeal on Wednesday (September 22) after concerns about the welfare of 43-year-old Dean Barley from Bedworth.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "Thank you to everyone who shared an earlier appeal to locate missing Bedworth man Dean Barley.

"We are pleased to confirm he has been located safe and well."